Peru's La Rinconada is the highest permanent settlement in the world: It has no running water, no sewage system, no garbage disposal

We all have that one friend who wants to travel everywhere. Machu Picchu? Booked. The Amazon? Packed. A random town in Peru that is closer to the sky than to sea level? They would say, “That sounds amazing.” Only, it is not. Or at least, not in the way Instagram makes 'amazing' look. Also read | No red light, no green light, just hand signals: Thimphu is the only capital city on Earth that has no traffic lights at all

Welcome to La Rinconada, Peru — known as the highest permanent settlement on Earth, a place where the air is thin, the toilets basically don’t exist, but around 50,000 people live there anyway; reportedly for gold.

What NASA saw In a 2019 article, NASA’s Science Mission called La Rinconada 'the highest settlement in the world' and published a natural-colour image taken on August 1, 2019, by the Operational Land Imager on Landsat 8. NASA placed the town in the eastern Andes Mountains, about 5,000 metres — roughly 3 miles or 4.8 km — above sea level, in southeastern Peru, around 650 kilometres (400 miles or 643.7 km) from the Bolivian border. It sits on the side of Mount Ananea and below a glacier called La Bella Durmiente, meaning 'Sleeping Beauty', per NASA.

Then, NASA shared the line that will stop most travel fantasies cold: “The Peruvian town does not have running water, a sewage system, or garbage disposal. Yet 50,000 people live here amidst the thin air for one valuable resource: gold.”

It also reported that the town started as a temporary mining settlement more than four decades ago, which is why no permanent city services were installed. Male miners were reportedly allowed to spend up to 30 days at a time in the mine to collect as much gold as they could. They received no wage while in the mine, but there were also no restrictions on how much gold they could haul out. That system helps explain why a place never meant to be a city became one.