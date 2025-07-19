Planning a ‘green’ vacation? Know how to travel the carbon-light way

Green travel is not just about being surrounded by scenic natural views; it's also about your personal contribution and responsibility, as a traveller, to reduce carbon emissions through conscious choices made with sustainable intention. It means going beyond the journey or destination of the trip and rethinking all decisions, both small and big, that shape the experience, from choosing low-impact transport to preferring eco-friendly accommodation and reducing plastic consumption. While travel is about relaxation, carbon tapping, which is rising in sustainable travel, is all about moving from convenience to consciousness. Green travel is not just about being surrounded by greenery, but also about reducing carbon emissions.(Shutterstock)

Anup Garg, founder and director, World of Circular Economy (WOCE), shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle how travel is becoming more conscious, keeping the environment in mind. Mindful practices like ‘carbon tapping’ are being adopted so that tourism stays sustainable.

He explained more about the evolution of sustainable and green travel and said, “A decade ago, green travel was mostly a niche concept. Back then, we would see a few signs at eco-resorts, or hear backpackers talk about sustainability over evening tea. But today, it’s no longer optional. The climate clock is ticking. And travel is something so joyful to humans that it has found itself at the heart of a growing debate. Should we stop flying? What is ethical tourism? What’s the trade-off between global experiences and local emissions?”

Highlighting how green travel has shifted from niche to necessary, he pointed out that the future of travel is all about maintaining a balance by embracing ‘carbon tapping.’ Carbon tapping is a whole mindset shift.

Anup elaborated, “I believe the answer lies in a middle way. It’s about a behavioural shift - something we call ‘carbon tapping’. By 2030, global tourism-related emissions are expected to rise by 25 percent compared to 2016 levels, according to reports in the public domain. That’s not just planes, it’s the air conditioners in hotels, the imported lamb chops, the diesel taxis, the plastic trash left on trails. So, carbon tapping is about tracing our journey, step by step - how much carbon we are emitting, knowingly or unknowingly. And, how we are making quieter, cleaner choices without compromising the joy of travel.”

If you are looking to prepare an itinerary for a trip, make sure it is crafted with a carbon-light lens as well, so you can do your bit for the planet. Anup Garg shared with us a brief breakdown on what an ideal sustainable itinerary that follows carbon tapping looks like:

Day 1-2: Getting there

Choosing a bus if the option is available over a short flight is not only cost-effective but also helps you cut down carbon emissions.(Shutterstock)

How you travel: Take a bus or a train, if you can. Not because it’s cheaper, but because it tells a real travel story and emits less carbon in the process. A Delhi-Kalka or Delhi-Rishikesh Shatabdi emits less than 5 percent of what a short-haul flight would.

Take a bus or a train, if you can. Not because it’s cheaper, but because it tells a real travel story and emits less carbon in the process. A Delhi-Kalka or Delhi-Rishikesh Shatabdi emits less than 5 percent of what a short-haul flight would. Where you stay: Solar-powered homestays, old family-run guesthouses that collect greywater, or just a property that doesn’t run the AC all day, are great to live in, too. Well, our report card lies with us; we don’t need a green certificate to call ourselves sincere.

Day 3-6: Move with intention

Walk around the city on foot and enjoy the scenery instead of opting for cabs. (Shutterstock)

We can avoid rented cars and private taxis unless essential. Use e-rickshaws, shared cabs, or walk to know the health of your feet. Lately, I walked 6 km in Kathmandu to reach a lesser-known site. The journey made the places even more memorable.

It’s always fun to eat where locals eat. Carry your own steel spoon, water bottle and a cloth bag.

Day 7: Return, with awareness

There are many apps which help to track one's carbon footprint. The assessment of individual carbon footprint helps contribute to a greener future. (Shutterstock)