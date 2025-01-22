Inspired by Sara Tendulkar's surfing adventure? Check out these beaches in India for your next holiday

Surfing is an adventurous bucket-list experience. The thrill of riding the waves, coupled with the sensation of the salty breeze against your skin, is an unmatched feeling. Sara Tendulkar recently took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of herself surfing, setting major goals for adventure enthusiasts. Sara Tendulkar took on the waves with great enthusiasm.(PC: Instagram)

Let her inspiring posts motivate you to dive into the world of surfing. Explore new skills, and visit these breathtaking coastal spots for the ultimate surfing adventure. It evokes an exhilarating and liberating feeling, just being out there on the water. In tandem with the rhythm of the sea is almost a surreal once-in-a-lifetime type experience.

Here are some cool coastal places you can visit that are also great for surfing.

Kovalam Beach

Kovalam beach in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala is one of the top surfing spots. There are also dedicated surfing clubs with instructors. This beach can be reached by car from Thiruvananthapuram. Kovalam beach also has beautiful greenery, giving breathtaking views as you surf.

Palolem Beach

Goa is brimming with water sports, wherever you go- North or South Goa. Surfing is one of the coveted water spots. Palolem Beach in South Goa is perfect for beginners and seasoned surfers. Furthermore, there are other beaches in Goa where you can surf like- Agonda Beach, Galgibaga Beach, Patnem Beach, Betalbatim Beach and so on. The options are endless. Just make sure you contact a surfing club or school to help you.

Butler Bay Beach

Little Andaman is one of the stunning islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, known for its pristine beauty. Butler Bay Beach in Little Andaman is another great location for surfing. The quaint greenery adds to the beauty.

