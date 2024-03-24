 Saudi Arabia to unveil Dragon Ball Manga-inspired theme park in Qiddiya tourist destination | Travel - Hindustan Times
Saudi Arabia to unveil Dragon Ball Manga-inspired theme park in Qiddiya tourist destination

AFP | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Mar 24, 2024 12:50 PM IST

Dragon Ball theme park in Saudi Arabia's Qiddiya tourist destination to allow fans journey from the first Dragon Ball series to the latest Dragon Ball Super

A theme park based on Japan's "Dragon Ball" manga franchise will be built in Saudi Arabia's new high-end tourist attraction of Qiddiya just outside Riyadh, authorities said Friday.

Saudi Arabia to unveil Dragon Ball Manga-inspired theme park in Qiddiya tourist destination (Photo by Twitter/DbsHype)
Saudi Arabia to unveil Dragon Ball Manga-inspired theme park in Qiddiya tourist destination (Photo by Twitter/DbsHype)

The announcement comes two weeks after fans of the massively popular and influential series were shocked by news of the death of its creator Akira Toriyama, aged 68.

The 500,000-square-metre (125-acre) park will allow fans to "live the adventures at the heart of the action, experiencing the journey from the first Dragon Ball series to the latest Dragon Ball Super", according to a press release by the Qiddiya Investment Company.

First serialised in 1984, "Dragon Ball" is one of the best-selling manga franchises of all time and has spawned countless anime series, films and video games.

Toriyama's death this month from a blood clot on the brain sparked an outpouring of grief from around the world, including tributes from French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin.

In a press release on the official Dragon Ball website, authorities in Qiddiya did not give an opening date for the park, and also did not say how much construction would cost.

The statement said the attraction would be split into seven themed zones based on the magical dragon-containing balls that are central to the series.

The park will have at least 30 rides and include a 70-metre (230-foot) dragon at the centre of the site, it said.

The Qiddiya "entertainment city" project, featuring high-end theme parks, motorsport facilities and a safari area, is under construction near the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Shares of Toei Animation, which produced the "Dragon Ball" anime series, surged 6.7 percent on Friday.

kaf/stu/aha

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Saudi Arabia to unveil Dragon Ball Manga-inspired theme park in Qiddiya tourist destination
