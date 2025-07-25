Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
Tired of the city? Here’s why remote workers are snapping up vacation homes

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Updated on: Jul 25, 2025 06:03 pm IST

Rise of work-from-villa culture: Here's why more Indians are swapping city apartments for forest-view villas.

As lifestyles evolve and disposable incomes rise, a new mindset is shaping India's real estate landscape, especially among the youth, both singles and couples. We are witnessing a strong shift toward long-term wealth creation, where real estate, particularly in the luxury segment, is playing a central role.

Zoom From the hills, Netflix by the lake: Welcome to hybrid living 2.0(Image by Shutterstock)
Zoom From the hills, Netflix by the lake: Welcome to hybrid living 2.0(Image by Shutterstock)

Not too long ago, the idea of owning a vacation home or even taking regular “mental breaks” was considered indulgent, even unnecessary. Today, however, it's become a lifestyle choice.

People no longer view vacation homes purely as indulgences — they now see them as strategic assets. Staycations, weekend getaways and hybrid living have reshaped the way people perceive second homes.

Spain is the ultimate destination for remote workers in 2025.(Image by Verdin Property)
Spain is the ultimate destination for remote workers in 2025.(Image by Verdin Property)

Seeing this demand surge significantly, Ankit Lodha, Founder of LA Empire, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle, “Vacation homes are no longer just aspirational purchases. They have evolved into a vital and accessible part of modern living and portfolio diversification. According to recent industry reports, the luxury real estate segment (properties valued at INR 5 crore and above) has seen a remarkable 80% growth in sales compared to 2023. This trend signals where the market is headed — a future where premium real estate will be more lifestyle-driven, flexible and financially rewarding.”

The very definition of “home” is being reimagined

Ankit Lodha opined, “With hybrid and remote working models becoming increasingly adaptable, people are relocating to spaces that offer not just comfort but also a work-life balance — often surrounded by nature. A vacation home is no longer confined to short-term use; it has become a multi-functional space to live, work and unwind.”

'Bleisure' travel gains popularity as remote work redefines work-life balance(Unsplash/Kristin Wilson)
'Bleisure' travel gains popularity as remote work redefines work-life balance(Unsplash/Kristin Wilson)

What’s also changing is the traditional notion of real estate as a static, long-term investment

Ankit Lodha revealed, “Today’s luxury homebuyers are leveraging their properties in smarter ways — living in them for part of the year and renting them out for the rest. This model helps offset overhead costs, manage EMIs or maintenance, and in many cases, even generate surplus income.”

She concluded, “Mid-term rentals are booming in the luxury stay segment, further proving that flexibility and financial intelligence are at the core of this new wave of ownership. The luxury home market in India is no longer just about prestige. It’s about practicality, adaptability, and sustainable wealth creation — all without compromising on quality of life.”

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
