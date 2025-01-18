Menu Explore
Travel like royalty: Govt employees can now book LTC trips on India's best 385 luxury trains

ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi [india]
Jan 18, 2025 01:57 PM IST

LTC perks: Govt employees can now travel on 385 premium trains, including India's best high-end trains like Vande Bharat, Tejas, Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto.

The Ministry of Railways has made significant strides in improving the travel experience for government employees by expanding the number of trains available under Leave Travel Concession (LTC).

LTC dream travel list: 385 premium trains, including Vande Bharat and Tejas, now accessible to government employees under LTC!(PTI Photo)
LTC dream travel list: 385 premium trains, including Vande Bharat and Tejas, now accessible to government employees under LTC!(PTI Photo)

According to a press release, government employees can travel on 385 premium trains, including 136 Vande Bharat, 97 Humsafar, and 8 Tejas Express trains, alongside 144 existing high-end trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto.

The press release stated that government employees were already availing luxurious AC travel in 144 existing high-end trains in the category of Rajdhani, Shatabdi & Duronto series. With this decision, there will be a total 385 trains across all the regions of the country where they are operating in which tickets can be booked for LTC travel by the government employees.

This expansion, announced by the Department of Personnel & Training, is aimed at providing all central government employees access to world-class travel options. Under the new guidelines, employees can travel to their hometown or any destination in India while utilizing their LTC.

"In the short & medium-distance Rail travel in Vande Bharat, Tejas and Shatabdi express trains, employees can avail of chair car travel up to level 11. Employees at level 12 & above are entitled to executive chair car travel in these trains. For long distance travel, where coaches have berths i.e., Rajdhani-type luxurious trains, employees at level 12 & above can avail AC 2st class travel. From level 6 to 11, employees can avail AC 2nd class travel while all others i.e. level 5 & below can avail AC 3rd Class travel during their LTC," the release said on Friday.

LTC, which is a concessional travel facility, allows government employees to travel to their hometown or anywhere in India during a four-year block period. Employees can claim LTC for their hometown twice in two years, or for a mix of their hometown and other locations over the four years.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
