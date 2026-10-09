Travel Watch: Festive travel picks up pace as nearly 1 in 4 travellers book multiple trips
Zostel reports festive bookings up 50% for 2026, with young travellers favouring solo stays, short breaks and rising Himalayan destinations.
India’s festive season is turning into an excuse for multiple getaways rather than one annual holiday. Nearly one in four Zostel travellers booked more than once between October and December 2025, while bookings for the final quarter of 2026 are already around 50% ahead of last year, according to the Zostel Festive Travel Pulse 2026.
Released on October 9, the report draws on booking data to track travel patterns from Navratri and Durga Puja to Diwali, Christmas and New Year. November bookings are already up 43% compared with the same point last year, suggesting that travellers are making room for more breaks during the festive period.
Short breaks and last-minute plans
The average festive stay lasted just two nights, with spontaneous bookings shaping travel plans. Three in ten travellers booked on the day of check-in, six in ten made reservations within three days, and seven in ten booked within a week. Fewer than one in ten planned their trips more than a month ahead.
For travellers looking to escape routine without taking extended leave, frequent weekend breaks appear to be the preferred option.
Hampi leads as Himalayan destinations gain ground
Hampi, Gokarna, Varkala, Rishikesh and Jaipur are the most booked destinations for the 2026 festive season so far. The biggest growth, though, is coming from the Himalayas, with Kinnaur accounting for three of the five fastest-rising destinations.
|Destination
|Growth in bookings
|Sangla
|3 times last year
|Kalpa
|2.9 times
|Shangarh
|2.8 times
|Chitkul
|2.6 times
|Shoja
|2.6 times
The figures compare bookings made so far for October to December 2026 with bookings at the same point last year.
Young travellers are choosing solo stays
Nearly seven in ten festive travellers were under 30, with the 25 to 29 age group accounting for 44% of guests. Solo bookings made up more than half of all reservations, while three in ten bookings were for pairs and one in seven involved groups of three or more.
Women accounted for more than one in five guests. Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad were the leading source cities.
December remains the busiest period
Last year's Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti long weekend marked October's peak. November had no single major spike, with Saturdays consistently drawing bookings. The Christmas and New Year week was the busiest period of the quarter, and December 25 recorded nearly 40% more check-ins than an average day. Zo Trips, the group's travel experiences business, hosted more than 1,500 travellers across 116 batches during the festive quarter.
Dharamveer Singh Chouhan, co-founder of Zostel and Zo World and Group CEO of Zo World, said, “The festive season is not one trip anymore. It is a season of trips. Three out of ten festive travellers at Zostel book on the same day they check in. Nobody is planning Diwali in August. They finish work, pick a place, and leave.”
He added that repeat bookings and rising demand for destinations such as Sangla, Kalpa and Shangarh point to a shift towards several short breaks across the three-month festive period.
The report's traveller behaviour figures are based on the October to December 2025 season, while destination rankings and booking growth reflect the 2026 festive season so far.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
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