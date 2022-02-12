Valentine’s Day travel: Profess love at these 7 stunning destinations

Researching for a romantic getaway for the weekend rounding up on Valentine’s Day? If you are seeking relaxation, seclusion and a certain uniqueness about the place, here are some ideas. We’ve rounded up five exciting weekend getaways close to the Capital, that you can head to. It’s not too late to plan something special with your sweetheart.

Regal splendour

A nine-hour drive from Delhi, Jodhpur is an embodiment of the romance and splendour that one associates with Rajasthan. With opulent palaces, colourful bazaars and beautiful forts, the Blue City never fails to attract couples looking for a royal escape. The Shikaar dinner organised by MihirGarh fort blends romance with a hint of rural flavour. They are known for their elaborate set ups for proposals. “Village safaris, royal picnics, the novel experience of riding the finest Marwari horses, watching a pronking antelope, or simply gazing at the magnificent night sky after dinner — MihirGarh keeps you yearning for more,” says Avijit Singh, owner, the Chain House of Rohet. Price per night starts at ₹42,000 plus taxes per couple.

Alpine Cottage, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

A quiet paradise

Surrounded by snow peaks, pines and clear waters of river Beas, is Manali in Himachal Pradesh. About 550km from Delhi, Alpine Cottage is situated just 4km away from the main market in the picture-perfect Shuru village on Naggar Road. With its pristine setting, the cottage boasts of both traditional architecture as well as modern design that blend beautifully into the environment. “For Valentine’s weekend, lovers can enjoy a relaxing sauna session while watching snowflakes fall to the ground, or cuddle up by the fireplace and swap stories and laughs,” says Ankita Sheth, co-founder, Vista Rooms. The experiences are priced at ₹4,200 per couple.

Samode Haveli, Jaipur

Of rose petals and romance

Amid the arid hills of northwest India, stands Jaipur, the Pink City. Just a five-hour drive from Delhi’s Red Fort area is Samode Haveli, a 475-year old palace showcasing an exquisite fusion of Mughal and Rajasthani architecture. “The Sheesh Mahal (Hall of Mirrors) inside it exudes old-world romance,” says Yadavendra Singh, founder, Samode Hotels. Beautiful hand-painted interiors transport you to a bygone era. Each royal suite is an apartment with its own private courtyard, looking out to the mountains, and a jacuzzi. The beauty of the property lays in the real flowers strewn all over the palace — from the courtyards, painted along the lounges, printed on the curtains and linen to the rose petals floating in your bathtub. The experience is priced at around ₹18,000 per night per couple.

Sujan Sher Bagh, Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

An offbeat sanctuary

Nestled in the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park, Sujan Sher Bagh is perfect for adventure seekers. A 10-hour drive from Delhi, it offers one the best experiences of Ranthambore, Rajasthan. Their Imperial Raj Bagh Suite offers a private pool and butler services. If you choose to go for game drives, there are naturalists to accompany you. Family owned and managed, the purpose is to restore and conserve culture and biodiversity. The Burra Sahib Suite invites you to relax under the shade of sleepy neem trees with a book from the library, or to take a dip in the private heated swimming pool while watching the sunset. “It’s an extraordinary experience in the middle of the jungle between two tiger safaris; great for those looking for an off-beat place,” says travel enthusiast Kumud Garg, who visited last year on Valentine’s Day. The Bagh suite is priced at ₹ 69,000 plus taxes per night for each couple.

Bir, Himachal Pradesh

For adventure seekers

Located in Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, Bir is an exciting adventure hub. For those wanting to spend the Valentine’s Day weekend surrounded by pine trees against the backdrop of a sky filled with stars, Connect is a noted centre for ecotourism and meditation. “The campground is forested and quiet, ideal to enjoy the tranquillity of Nature. The location is beautiful. Not to miss are the paragliders soaring above and a view of a beautiful sunset. Couples can trek to the camp from the paragliding landing site and spend quality time,” says Anuj Pathak, travel enthusiast. One can enjoy this experience at ₹4,400 per night per couple.

Stargazing in love

Located on the banks of River Pravara, Bhandardara is the perfect place for a couple looking to stray away from the typical Valentine’s Day celebration. With outdoor BBQs, camping under the stars and sunrise on the water, this will be a day like no other. “We arrived at Bhandardara around 10 pm. We enjoyed lakeside camping and star gazing. I’d never seen such a clear sky, full of stars, before. My husband and I stayed up all night, watching the landscape transition from milky way to crimson hues, and the sunrise by the lake was surreal. That’s the most romantic time I’ve ever had,” says Swati Vajpayee, a Mumbai-based Company Secretary.

Strolls in the sand

One of the cleanest beaches in Maharashtra, Kashid Beach is located near Alibaug. With exquisite sunsets, you can stroll on this virgin beach, unwinding from everything. Perfect for a day trip, you can enjoy water sports, the local culture and even visit the Murud-Janjira fort or the Korlai fort. “The beautiful sunset on the Kashid Beach takes your breath away. You can spend hours with your partner relaxing by the beach, swaying on the hammocks and munching on some snacks, or enjoying water sports together. There are also some beautiful eco-resorts in Kashid, where you can spend quality time with your partner, away from the city’s hustle-bustle and technology. I had a great time with my wife in Kashid,” says Rahul Tiwari, a sales leader from Mumbai.