Would you trade your 9-to-5 for a life of travel? Here’s what it would cost

Ever fantasized about quitting your job, packing a suitcase and jetting off to explore the world? You are not alone but how much money would it take for the average American to actually take the plunge? According to a new survey, the magic number is $287,731.

A nationwide study conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Travelbinger.com asked 2,000 Americans about their financial tipping point for leaving behind their current life to travel full-time. The results revealed that different generations have vastly different ideas about what financial freedom looks like.

How much is enough?

For Gen Z, the dream is within closer reach—they would pack their bags for just $211,000—while, Baby Boomers are more cautious, saying they would need a hefty $335,000 before embracing a nomadic lifestyle. It makes sense: older generations typically have mortgages, families and established careers to consider before making such a dramatic life change.

However, some Americans think even bigger. About 32% said they would need over half a million dollars in savings before feeling comfortable enough to embark on a global adventure. On the flip side, 18% are ready to take the leap for less than $50,000—proving that for some, adventure is more about mindset than money.

Interestingly, 17% of respondents said no amount of money could convince them to leave behind the stability of home, highlighting that wanderlust is not universal.

How would you spend $1 million on travel?

The survey did not just stop at how much money people need—it also asked Americans how they would use a million-dollar travel budget if they had to spend it all on exploring the world. The results reveal a mix of bucket-list adventures and generous travel dreams.

Bringing loved ones along: The most popular choice (37%) was using the money to take family and friends on a dream vacation. After all, what is a once-in-a-lifetime trip without the people you love?

The most popular choice (37%) was using the money to take family and friends on a dream vacation. After all, what is a once-in-a-lifetime trip without the people you love? Classic road trips: A quarter of respondents (24%) would go on a road trip across the US or another country, proving the Great American Road Trip dream is still alive and well.

A quarter of respondents (24%) would go on a road trip across the US or another country, proving the Great American Road Trip dream is still alive and well. Cultural and historical exploration: 21% would visit the world’s top landmarks, while 19% would immerse themselves in historical wonders like the Great Pyramids, the Colosseum and the Taj Mahal.

21% would visit the world’s top landmarks, while 19% would immerse themselves in historical wonders like the Great Pyramids, the Colosseum and the Taj Mahal. Slow travel: Instead of rushing from one place to another, 18% would prefer to spend months in each location, embracing local cultures and experiences at a relaxed pace.

Instead of rushing from one place to another, 18% would prefer to spend months in each location, embracing local cultures and experiences at a relaxed pace. Luxury getaways: Fancy resorts and five-star hotels appeal to 17% of respondents, while 13% dream of splurging on a luxury cruise.

Fancy resorts and five-star hotels appeal to 17% of respondents, while 13% dream of splurging on a luxury cruise. Giving back: A heartwarming 12% would dedicate part of their budget to volunteering or supporting communities in the destinations they visit.

A heartwarming 12% would dedicate part of their budget to volunteering or supporting communities in the destinations they visit. Ultimate bucket-list adventures: Whether it is witnessing the Northern Lights, going on an African safari or diving the Great Barrier Reef, 18% would focus on checking off once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Not everyone has wanderlust

While many Americans dream of globe-trotting, not everyone shares the travel bug. A surprising 4% of people said they would actually return a million-dollar travel budget because they have no interest in exploring the world. This aligns with the 17% who would not quit their jobs to travel, no matter how much money was on the table.

For many, the dream of quitting work and travelling the world comes down to one thing: financial security. While $287,731 is the national average, the number varies greatly depending on age, lifestyle and personal priorities. Some are ready to hit the road with just $50,000, while others would not consider it for less than half a million.

Regardless of the price tag, one thing is clear: the allure of adventure, new cultures and breathtaking destinations remains as strong as ever. If money were no object, where would you go first?