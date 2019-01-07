Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP offers sops for eastern Uttar Pradesh

The government will start air service between Ghazipur, an eastern Uttar Pradesh town, and Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow over the next six months, Union minister Manoj Sinha announced on Sunday.

Ghazipur, which is close Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, will get air connectivity under the Udan scheme, which aims at providing cheaper flight services in smaller towns of the country.

“The city will also get India’s largest food processing unit very soon,” Sinha said at an event in the national capital.

Uttar Pradesh, which sent 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, is crucial to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election bid this year.

With arch-rivals Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav deciding to joins hands, the BJP faces a difficult situation in UP that it won in 2014 general election.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 08:24 IST