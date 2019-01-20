‘BJP will divide nation’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says will contest all seats in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah and said that the BJP needs to be defeated in the upcoming elections.

“Amit Shah and Modi have ruined the country. They have poisoned the hearts of the people. If they come to power again they will divide the country. They will not let the Constitution survive,” Kejriwal said while interacting with media persons at the Sangrur railway station in Punjab ahead of addressing a rally in the state.

Speaking to the media persons, he said the people of Punjab are unhappy and disillusioned with the Akalis and the Congress and that they want a change.

“Punjab’s people are unhappy with the Akali Dal and the Congress. These two parties have not fulfilled any of their promises and the people of the state are unhappy with them,” he said.

“The Aam Aadmi Party will contest all seats in the Lok Sabha elections. We will announce the names of our candidates in 10-12 days and will win maximum seats,” Kejriwal said.

When asked about the AAP’s plans for Punjab, he said that the party intended to bring the Delhi model to Punjab.

“We will implement the Delhi model in Punjab. The kind of good work we have done in Delhi, we’ll bring that to Punjab also,” he said.

Responding to a question about Saturday’s United India rally in Kolkata, he said that all the anti-BJP forces had got together there.

“All the anti-BJP forces had got together at the rally. The whole country wants to defeat them. All the parties that are against the BJP had got together at Kolkata, and have decided to defeat the BJP,” he said.

On Saturday, addressing the United India rally organised by Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Kejriwal had said that the country would disintegrate if the BJP returned to power in the next general elections.

“What Pakistan could not achieve in 70 years since India’s independence, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have achieved in five years,” Kejriwal said at the rally.

Among the other leaders who were present at the massive rally in Kolkata on Saturday were former prime minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) chief H D Deve Gowda and is son and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumarasway, former Maharashtra CM and ex-Union minister Sharad Pawar and former Arunachal Pradesh CM Gegong Apang and Omar Abdullah of the National Conference Party and his father Farooq Abdullah.

BJP’s rebel leader Shatrughan Sinha and Yashwant Sinha were also present along with Arun Shourie.

In her speech at the rally, Mamata Banerjee said that 23 parties have taken part in the rally. “The Modi government is past its expiry date,” she said. She ended her speech with “BJP hatao, desh bachao and Jai Hind, Vande Mataram”.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 13:09 IST