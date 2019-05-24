Lok Sabha election results 2019: Soren loses Dumka as BJP bags 11 seats in Jharkhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance on Thursday won 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, similar to its tally in 2014. While the BJP won 11 seats, ally AJSU won the lone Giridih seat it was contesting as part of a pre-poll alliance. But Thursday’s result can be considered bigger for the BJP than in 2014 as the ruling party at the Centre was up against the grand opposition alliance of four parties—Congress, JMM, JVM(P) and RJD—this time around.

Though the BJP lost its sitting seat Singhbhum to Congress, it compensated for it by wresting Dumka, where its candidate Sunil Soren emerged the giant killer by defeating JMM patriarch Shibu Soren, who has won the seat eight times in the past.

Another notable loss was of former chief minister and JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi, who was defeated by BJP’s Annapurna Devi by over 4.5 lakh votes.

Congress’ Geeta Koda, wife of former chief minister Madhu Koda, won Singhbhum seat while JMM won Rajmahal.

The result also sets the tone for the state assembly elections later this year where chief minister Raghubar Das will again contest with the combined opposition. The BJP’s victory was also reflected in its vote share, which increased by 10 percentage points to 50%.

First Published: May 24, 2019 01:16 IST