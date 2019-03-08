Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here is all you need to know about Manipur

Manipur has two Lok Sabha seats, both of which the Congress won in 2014.

In March 2017, the BJP formed the government in the state after winning only 21 seats in the 60-member Assembly. It managed to get the support of four MLAs from the Naga People’s Front and National People’s Party besides the lone Lok Janshakti Party legislator Karam Shyam.

The BJP had never won a seat in the Manipur Assembly earlier. But the Lok Sabha election could be a different cup of tea given that there had been severe criticism of the BJP following the Centre’s push for the unpopular Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which lapsed in February.

Here’s all you need to know about the Lok Sabha elections in Manipur:

Ruling party/coalition in the state: BJP-NPP-NPF-LJP

Number of Lok Sabha seats in the state: 2

Party wise break-up of the Lok Sabha seats: CONG: 2

Number of voters in the state: 1,930,912 (2019)

Voter turnout in 2014 : 77.5%

Number of assembly seats: 60

Partywise break-up of assembly seats: BJP:21, CONG: 28, IND: 1, NPF:4, NPP:4, LJP:1, TMC:1

Key leaders across parties: BJP: N Biren Singh, K Bhabananda, CONG: O Ibobi Singh, T. Meinya,

Key issues: 1. Citizenship Amendment Bill,

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 16:08 IST