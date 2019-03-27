Lok Sabha elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Rae Bareli, Amethi tour from today

Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will arrive on a two-day visit to Amethi and Rae Bareli on Wednesday.

Priyanka will hold closed door interactions with workers and meet people of Amethi and Rae Bareli on March 27 and 28 respectively. Day after, on March 29, she will visit Ayodhya to launch party’s campaign for Faizabad Lok Sabha seat.

While Congress president Rahul Gandhi is seeking re-election from Amethi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is a party candidate from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat. Former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Nirmal Khatri is party candidate from Faizabad.

Congress leaders said grand welcome awaits Priyanka in Amethi and Rae Bareli as this is her first visit to the family bastions after being appointed as Congress general secretary for east UP.

Closely involved in leading the election campaigns, Priyanka will interact with workers at the grassroots level on both the days.

“Priyanka will hold separate interaction with workers of every block,” said a senior party leader.

After announcing her appointment on January 23, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had told the people of Amethi that Priyanka would soon meet the people of the two Lok Sabha constituencies.

The BJP has decided to field union minister Smriti Irani again from Amethi while it is yet to declare a candidate for Rae Bareli seat.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 08:15 IST