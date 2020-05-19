e-paper
UPSRTC MD seeks report on Hamirpur bus accident

UPSRTC MD seeks report on Hamirpur bus accident

At least 15 migrants were injured when the UPSRTC bus in they were travelling overturned on a state highway in Hamirpur district around 6am. The Mahoba-bound bus with 31 workers was coming from Noida when it rammed into a divider presumably because the driver felt sleepy.

lucknow Updated: May 19, 2020 10:01 IST
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The UPSRTC MD said 201 buses helped migrants get a ride to the point near their district headquarters on the national and state highways.
The UPSRTC MD said 201 buses helped migrants get a ride to the point near their district headquarters on the national and state highways. (ANI Photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) managing director Raj Shekhar has sought a report on a bus accident involving migrant workers in Hamipur district on Monday.

“We have sought a report on the accident within 24 hours and will take action accordingly after the findings are received,” Shekhar said.

In another incident, a UPSRTC contractual bus driver died on Monday early morning while he was taking a bus to Gorakhpur to transport migrants coming by train.

“I have spoken to the Basti DM and our officers and further necessary actions are being taken up . The post- mortem examination will reveal the exact cause of death,” Shekhar said.

For the second day, UPSRTC buses which were on their way back to their depots, picked up 1334 migrant labourers who were walking home .

The UPSRTC MD said 201 buses helped such migrants get a ride to the point near their district headquarters on the national and state highways.

