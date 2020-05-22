e-paper
Yogi: Raise Covid hospitals' capacity to one lakh beds

Yogi: Raise Covid hospitals’ capacity to one lakh beds

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said capacity of the state’s Covid-19 hospitals should be increased to 1 lakh beds by the end of May.

lucknow Updated: May 22, 2020 10:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath
         

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said capacity of the state’s Covid-19 hospitals should be increased to 1 lakh beds by the end of May.

He also expressed satisfaction over the arrangement made so far of 78,033 beds in L-1, L-2 and L-3 Covid hospitals in Uttar Pradesh.

Presiding over a meeting of his Team-11 to review the lockdown, Yogi said a health department officer of additional director or joint director level should be nominated in every district to assist the chief medical officers. He said the list of officers nominated should be forwarded to his office. He said proper arrangements should be made in Covid hospitals and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated. He said supply of PPE kits, N-95 masks, three layer masks, gloves, sanitisers, medicines, pulse oximeter and infrared thermometers should be maintained in every district. The CM said every district should have a testing laboratory in time-bound manner and added that testing capacity should be raised to 10,000 per day.

He said patients admitted in hospitals should be provided easily digestible food and drinking water and there should be a system to have regular communication with them. He said anaesthesiologists and technicians should be trained and deputed to look after operations of ventilators in every district. He asked his team to continue the fight against Covid-19 with the same team work and tenacity as it has being doing. He said the fight against Covid-19 has been against an invisible enemy but the concerted efforts have brought in good results.

He asked the divisional commissioners, district magistrates, IGs, SPs and CMOs to continue to work in coordination and meet daily to prepare the future strategy. He said district magistrates and district supply officers should ensure availability of food grains to people in their districts. He said door-step delivery system should be strengthened in containment zones. Yogi said police patrolling should be intensified to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding. He said services of PRD jawans and ex-servicemen should be taken for traffic control and added that provision of low-rent housing, as envisaged in Prime Minister’s 20 lakh crore economic package, should be taken forward to help the migrant labourers get employment.

He said migrants being sent to home quarantine should be provided ration kits and added that no single person should be left hungry.

