MP Assembly Election 2018: Congress never opposed Ram temple, says Raj Babbar

Congress leader Raj Babbar said on Thursday his party was never opposed to the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. He was speaking to reporters in Indore ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

“BJP has never had any great passion for Lord Ram. Whenever there is election, the BJP starts seeking votes in Ram’s name. People have begun to realise that BJP is deceiving them. It promises to build the temple but will not tell the date,” he said.

Voting for the 230 -member MP assembly will be held on November 28 and counting of votes will take place on December 11.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 16:01 IST