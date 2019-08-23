36 years on, man wanted in murder attempt case held from Gujarat

mumbai

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 00:44 IST

DN Nagar police arrested a 64-year-old man, Maya Rama Baria, from Amreli district in Gujarat on August 19, 36 years after he and his brother Kalyan jumped bail in an attempt to murder and robbery case. Kalyan is continues to be absconding.

In 1982, Baria and Kalyan had stabbed Prashant Ingale, a fisherman, who is now 61, in Versova village, Andheri, before fleeing his valuables. The duo was arrested after two days. “In 1983, Baria and Kalyan fled the city after getting bail,” police sub-inspector Parmeshwar Soge, DN Nagar police station said. Around a decade ago, the Andheri metropolitan court declared them as absconders after they did not appear in court.

Recently, the police began tracing absconders from old cases, following which Soge questioned Versova village locals and found Baria’s address in his native place in Gujarat. Soge and A police team comprising Soge, constable Sunil Rane and Vinayak Wadeka went to Gujarat on August 19 and nabbed Baria. The victim and eyewitness both identified him, the police said.

“Baria was produced in the local court and brought to Mumbai on transit remand on August 21,” said senior inspector Parmeshwar Ganame of the DN Nagar police station.

The police had visited Baria’s native place earlier too, but could not catch him as he had gone out to sea on a fishing expedition.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 00:44 IST