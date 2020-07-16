e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Portion of 5-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Fort area, rescue ops underway

Portion of 5-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Fort area, rescue ops underway

Four fire engines and one rescue van has been sent to the spot and search operations are continuing.

mumbai Updated: Jul 16, 2020 18:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A five-story building collapsed in Mumbai’s Fort area on Thursday afternoon.
A five-story building collapsed in Mumbai’s Fort area on Thursday afternoon. (ANI Photo)
         

A large portion of ground plus five storey residential structure collapsed in Mumbai’s Fort area on Thursday afternoon. No injuries have been reported so far but some locals are said to be trapped under the debris.

The incident took place around 4.43 pm at the Bhanushali building in Fort near Lucky House.

Four fire engines and one rescue van has been sent to the spot and search and rescue operations are continuing.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, a ‘chawl’ had collapsed at Abdul Hamid Marg in Malad area of Mumbai. Four people were rescued and sent to a hospital, according to news agency ANI.

Search and rescue operation is underway. Four fire engines, one rescue van and an ambulance are on the spot.

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Wednesday night.

Incessant moderate to heavy overnight showers that continued until 8:30 am on Thursday took the city’s rain output in the first 16 days of July to 1,024 millimetres (mm), which is 122% of its monthly average.

The city has also recorded its second-highest 24-hour rainfall since 2015.

There have been reports of waterlogging from many areas in the city. Slow traffic movement was reported from various parts of the city, including the Western Express Highway.

Grave mischief, says Sachin Pilot's plea in high court against disqualification move
Portion of 5-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Fort area, rescue ops underway
Domestic flights may reach up to 60% capacity by Diwali this year: Puri
India gets 2nd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
College director, 7 arrested after Nigerian students thrashed in Haridwar
Rhea asks Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant's death
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
Covid-19 | 'India has performed better than other countries': Harsh Vardhan
