67-year-old woman found murdered in her Mulund flat

mumbai

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 00:29 IST

A 67-year-old woman was found murdered in her third-floor flat in Mulund (West) on Monday afternoon. “The woman, identified as Rukshmani Damji Visaria, was smothered with a pillow,” said Ravi Sardesai, senior inspector, Mulund police.

Visaria lived alone in room number 11 of Trivedi Bhuvan, on RRT Road, while one of her sons, Mehul, lived on the first floor of the same building with his family. Her two other sons, Nitin and Dhiren, also lived in the same area, police said.

Visaria, a widow, had gone to Gujarat for a pilgrimage and had returned on Sunday. She met Mehul the same night when he came to meet her in her flat as he was not keeping well, police said.

According to the police, around 1.40pm on Monday, a woman employee of a shop, owned by Nitin, had gone to Visaria’s flat to use the washroom, when she discovered the door of the flat open. The employee then saw Visaria lying motionless in the bedroom, after which she called the sons and the police was informed.

Preliminary probe has revealed that there was no robbery. “Investigation from all aspects are underway,” said Akhileshkumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, zone 7.

The police also stated that neighbours heard arguments from Mehul’s house when his mother came to meet him.

A case was registered at the Mulund police station, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder).

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 00:20 IST