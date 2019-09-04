Activist challenges BMC nod to fell Aarey trees in Bombay HC

mumbai

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 00:21 IST

Stating that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) passed the resolution to cut or transplant 2,646 trees in Aarey Colony for Metro-3 car shed on August 29 without following the due procedure, activist Zoru Bhathena has moved the Bombay high court (HC), seeking quashing of the move.

In his petition, Bhathena alleged the resolution was passed without taking written inputs from all tree experts and failed to record reasons as to why it deferred from experts’ opinions. The petition claimed the BMC’s decision violated the HC order of July wherein the court had directed the BMC to ensure the opinion of experts was taken into consideration while giving permission to cut trees for development projects.

The plea said the decision was arbitrary and also against the relevant sections of the Tree Act. The petition is expected to come up for hearing on Wednesday before a bench of chief justice Pradeep Nandrajog.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 00:21 IST