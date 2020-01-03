e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Alliance party leaders unhappy after cabinet expansion: Saamana

Alliance party leaders unhappy after cabinet expansion: Saamana

While Thackeray has been unable to allocate portfolios, the state government allotted offices and residences to ministers on Thursday

mumbai Updated: Jan 03, 2020 02:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat and Manikrao Thakre stepping out of Hotel Trident in Bandra-Kurla Complex where they had meeting with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat and Manikrao Thakre stepping out of Hotel Trident in Bandra-Kurla Complex where they had meeting with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.(Satish Bate/HT file photo)
         

Days after Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray expanded his cabinet, the party in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ confirmed on Thursday that there is disquiet and tussle among senior leaders of the alliance parties for key cabinet posts.

While Thackeray has been unable to allocate portfolios, the state government allotted offices and residences to ministers on Thursday. Congress has sought one more portfolio with a rural connect, which has not been accepted by Thackeray yet.

“...There were some sparks of disappointment [after cabinet expanision] from those who could not make the cut, but the list of probables was huge,” the Shiv Sena said in Saamana’s editorial.

Noting that there was a tussle over portfolio distribution, the Shiv Sena said senior Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan, who has been inducted into the state Cabinet, needs a ministry like ‘revenue’.

But the ministry is currently with another Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, it pointed out.

Thackeray expanded his month-old ministry on December 30 by inducting 36 ministers.

Congress and NCP refuted that there was any disquiet over the cabinet expansion.

“It is not a big thing. The matter is related to just one department. Most of the senior ministers of Congress were not in Mumbai, while the CM (Uddhav Thackeray) was also busy with the Maharashtra Police Raising Day event,” said Chavan on Thursday.

Sharad Pawar, NCP chief, too refuted any discontent among the three parties over portfolios. “Nobody in the state’s ruling coalition is unhappy over portfolio allocation,” Pawar said.

tags
top news
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
Dial 139 in the New Year for help or inquiry when on-board Railways
Dial 139 in the New Year for help or inquiry when on-board Railways
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News