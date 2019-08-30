APMC market at Vashi gets 200 more shops

mumbai

The long wait for the opening of extended APMC vegetable market at Vashi has ended.

On Thursday, 285 shops in the new market were inaugurated by revenue minister Chandrakant Patil after the government’s approval for change of use to include sale of processed agriculture products.

Spread over 11,230 sqm, the market has shops of 300 sqft each. Inaugurated in 2011, the market had been lying unused for more than eight years.

Lack of adequate customer response had led to the shops shutting down.

The vegetables traders had been demanding ‘change of use’ for the market to allow not just vegetables but also agriculture-related processed food to be sold at the market. MLA Work on the shops began on August 14 last year and was completed this month.

Patil said, “APMCs where direct farmer produce comes, should also have space for agriculture-related produce and product. The shops will cater to the products and thereby provide more self-employment and employment opportunities.”

He added, “We plan to strengthen the APMCs by setting up processing plants to facilitate export of agriculture related products.”

Ramdas Chaskar, secretary of Krishi Utpan Vyapari Welfare Association, said, “The market will function as a wholesale mart. Selling various agriculture-related products will ensure that a large number of retailers and customers come to the market and help our members earn their livelihood.”

