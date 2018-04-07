Bengaluru bizman posts obscene photos of ex-girlfriend from Mumbai, arrested

A 36-year-old businessman from Bengaluru was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly circulating objectionable photographs of his ex-girlfriend after she broke up with him for cheating on her.

The complainant, a consultant in a private firm, met the accused on social media in 2016 and fell in love. The complainant cancelled her engagement with her childhood friend as she wanted to marry the accused.

The complainant and the accused were in a live-in relationship in 2017. The accused took Rs5 lakh from her saying he wanted to start a poker club in his home town. He then took Rs4 lakh. Meanwhile, her childhood friend found out that the accused was in a relationship with another woman and had not invested her money in any business. The victim then broke up with the accused.

However, he threatened he would circulate their intimate photos if she refused to marry him. She met him and asked him to delete the photos and videos but instead, he sent them to her brother, sister-in-law and colleagues. She then got in touch with the BKC cyber police and got them to delete the obscene photos uploaded on social media.

The complainant then finally approached the Vakola police station where an FIR was registered on March 16 under section 354, 354D, 354 C, 509 and 506 of the IPC and 67 of the IT Act.