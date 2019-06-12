BEST plans dedicated bus lanes on high-frequency routes

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has once again come up with a proposal for dedicated bus lanes in the city — this time, for stretches that see a high frequency of its public transport.

BEST’s general manager Surendrakumar Bagde on Tuesday informed members of the undertaking’s committee (which formulates its policies) that talks are being conducted with the city’s traffic police on the proposal, which is in its initial stages.

In 2015, BEST had proposed dedicated bus lanes at several stretches in Mumbai but ended up implementing the plan only at Bandra-Kurla Complex and Mahalaxmi railway station-Worli Naka stretch. Both lanes were soon closed owing to various reasons such as poor maintenance of lane railings, illegal parking and inadequate buses.

In 2016, HT reported that BEST was once again exploring the option of dedicated bus lanes to increase its passengers and revenue.

“This time, we are considering stretches such as Byculla to Sion, where there is a better frequency of BEST buses,” said Bagde.

Experts have long pressed for dedicated bus lanes owing to growing congestion caused by private vehicles and rising infrastructure work on the city’s roads.

On Tuesday, BEST’s panel members also raised concerns about losses being incurred due to the closure of the Oshiwara nullah bridge, the Laxmi Baug nullah bridge in Ghatkopar and Juhu Tara road bridge.

“At Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, BEST buses are still not allowed even though private buses are running on it,” said Sunil Ganacharya, a senior BJP member on the panel.

BEST’s fleet of more than 3,200 buses ferries 25 lakh commuters daily in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 00:04 IST