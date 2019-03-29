BJP minister named in Rs 2.15 crore bribery case; Congress seeks his removal

The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday demanded that BJP minister Dilip Kamble be sacked after a bribery case was registered against him.

The Cidco police station in Aurangabad has registered a case against Kamble and 13 others for allegedly seeking Rs 2.15 crore for a liquor shop licence. The case was filed on the directives of the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Aurangabad. Kamble, however, has denied the allegation and said it is a move by the Opposition to defame him and his party.

Vilas Chavan, the complainant, moved the court as the police did not register a case. Chavan, who sought transfer of a wine shop permit in his name, lodged the complaint after he allegedly gave Rs 1.92 crore to Dilip Kashinath Kalbhor, the prime accused, and four others, but failed to secure the licence. The complainant alleged the last instalment of ₹60 lakh was accepted by the minister at his official residence in Mumbai.

“The court has ordered to register a case against the Maharashtra minister… the complainant has said that ₹10 lakh was transferred to the account of Dilip Kamble from the complainant’s bank account. These are serious allegations. Only filing a case will not do; the police should immediately arrest Kamble or he will try to put pressure on the complainant,” said Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

Kamble, minister of state for social justice, refuted the allegation and said it is an attempt to “malign” him before the elections. “I have never met these people. It is merely an attempt to defame and malign me. This is conspiracy to gain political mileage. This case is of 2015, so why was there no complaint for four years,” Kamble said.

He said he will take legal action. “The complainant had contested 2014 Assembly elections from Gangapur on an NCP ticket,” he said.

