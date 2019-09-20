BJP-Sena deal fixed before LS polls will stay, says Uddhav

mumbai

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the announcement of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -Sena alliance for the Maharashtra Assembly elections was expected in a day or two, but insisted that the equal seat-sharing agreement fixed before the Lok Sabha polls will stay. The alliance of the ruling parties is expected to be finalised during BJP chief Amit Shah’s visit to Mumbai on Sunday.

Thackeray also chose not to criticise PM Narendra Modi over the latter’s remarks on the Ram temple issue on Thursday. “We would wait for the court verdict,” he said.

Amid speculations that the BJP could offer fewer seats to the Sena, Thackeray stressed on the 50:50 seat ratio, after setting aside seats for smaller allies of the BJP. Thackeray said he has asked CM Devendra Fadnavis to decide the seats for the Sena, following which he would take the opinion of Sena leaders. The Maharashtra Assembly has 288 seats.

“There is no confusion over the alliance. Before the Lok Sabha elections, Shah, CM Devendraji and I discussed the alliance in detail. The formula of the alliance too has been decided. This time, we have decided a different method. Instead of demanding anything, I have requested the CM that he should decide the seats for the Sena.” Thackeray told reporters at the Sena Bhavan in Dadar.

“I expect it in a day or two. I will then put it before senior party leaders and then announce the alliance,” he added.

Over the past month, Sena leaders, including Aaditya Thackeray, have been stressing that the Sena will not betray the word given by the Maharashtra CM that there will be an equal sharing of seats for the state Assembly elections.

Party insiders said there are indications that the BJP may not keep its word, but it hopes that it will be given a respectable number of seats. With hardly any bargaining power to get more seats for itself, the Sena hopes to shift the focus from being dislodged as the ‘big brother’ in Maharashtra by virtue of getting less seats, play the victim of betrayal by the BJP and be in power in the next state government as well.

Political observers said there are indications that the BJP could come back to power with an increased tally after the polls in mid-October and it would not need Sena’s support to form the government. “The Sena does not have any bargaining power. It would have to take whatever seats are offered by the BJP because the 50:50 formula is unrealistic as they [BJP] have 122 seats. Sena needs the alliance or else it would become like the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which has seen many senior leaders quit in the last few months,” said Pratap Asbe, political analyst.

The final announcement of the seats is expected on Sunday with Shah visiting Mumbai for a party event. Thackeray, Shah and Fadnavis could meet to iron out the seat-sharing agreement and announce it. Thackeray dodged questions about equal sharing of posts and responsibilities as well, “You all will know the formula in a couple of days. After all, it was through your medium that the formula was announced.”

The Sena chief had convened a meeting of its ministers and senior leaders on Friday to seek their view on the seat-sharing with the BJP. Party ministers, who were present in the meeting, said they are positive about the alliance, but want a respectable number of seats for its party. “We are positive about the alliance and seat-sharing talks are still going on with BJP leaders. If the offer is respectable, then it will be better,” said a senior Sena leader, who was present in the meeting.

A day after Modi said that “loudmouths” should not make statements on the Ram Mandir issue, Thackeray responded in a softer pitch. “It was for the ones who are making statements. I am not making statements, I am merely saying what is in the minds of the Hindus... we have faith in the judiciary. But this case has been going on for a long time. We are expecting a ruling for years now.” Thackeray, who has already visited the makeshift temple in Ayodhya twice in the past year, said he could go to Ayodhya once again before the Assembly elections.

With the Sena-BJP at loggerheads over the Metro car depot in Aarey Milk Colony and the Nanar oil refinery, Thackeray dismissed that it could “strain” the alliance. “We have always said we are not against development; we are opposed to the Metro car depot with a reason. In the case of Nanar, we have opposed it because the locals are against it. I do not think that even today the locals have changed their view about the project. I am not worried about it [Nanar], as it is a closed chapter. If issues are revived like this, people will lose faith in the government,” Thackeray said.

