Ex-cricketer’s son held for negligent driving

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:52 IST

Gamdevi police on Tuesday arrested former Indian cricketer Saba Karim’s son, Fidel Saba, for rash and negligent driving and causing grievous injuries to a 22-year-old woman.

The woman, who was hit by Fidel’s car while crossing road on Tuesday morning, has suffered fractures on her hips and shoulder and is undergoing treatment at Jaslok Hospital.

According to the police, the victim, Siddhi Ajay Mandal, is a resident of Prem Nagar in Worli. In her statement to police, she said the incident took place near Nalanda bus stop on Pedder Road.

“Siddhi was crossing the road when she was hit by the car driven by Fidel, who was trying to overtake a BEST bus,” said a police officer.

He added 28-year-old Fidel works as a football coach at Cooperage ground. “The incident took place around 6:30am, when he was driving from Haji Ali towards Peddar Road. He overtook the BEST bus, when the woman came in front of his car.”

Fidel took Mandal to Jaslok Hospital, where doctors carried out necessary examinations and found that Mandal, who works as house-keeping staff at a gymnasium in south Mumbai, had suffered fractures on her hips and right shoulder.

Based on the complaint filed by Mandal’s husband, Ajay, a case has been registered under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving endangering human life) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by a rash and negligent act) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Saba Karim, who has also worked as general manager, cricket operation of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was present at the police station and refused to comment on the incident.