Experts who supported Aarey tree felling should resign: Sena

The Shiv Sena on Friday demanded resignation of expert members in the civic body’s tree authority, who cleared the proposal to cut 2,185 trees and transplant 461 trees for Metro-3 car depot in Aarey Colony. The party plans to file a petition in the Bombay high court, alleging the proposal was passed without following the due process. Environmentalists, too, plan to challenge the move in court.

The 18-member tree authority of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) passed the proposal on Thursday, clearing last hurdle for Metro-3. Four corporators from the BJP, along with three experts and one NCP corporator supported the cutting of trees, while six Shiv Sena corporators opposed it. Two Congress corporators abstained from voting, while two expert members were absent.

Yashwant Jadhav, Shiv Sena corporator and tree authority member, said, “We demand resignation of expert members who supported cutting of trees. We will ensure these experts who act against the environment don’t stay in the committee. The government has considered nothing, and there was no proper discussion on Thursday during the meeting.”

The Congress, too, termed the passing of the proposal incorrect, and said they will provide their support to environmentalists who plan to challenge it.

Congress corporator Ravi Raja and leader of Opposition said, “There were over 80,000 suggestions and objections. There is no clarity on what happened to these. The proposal should have been rejected last week, but the Shiv Sena preferred to refer it back. The onus of rejecting is on the ruling party, but in the BMC both the Shiv Sena and BJP sit on the same side.”

Zoru Bhathena, citizen activist who has been fighting on environmental issues, said, “I am going to file a writ petition in the high court. The whole process was incorrect, and too much haste was shown while passing the proposal. Every objection should have been replied to, and a proper justification should have been given as to what is being done on it.”

Praveen Pardeshi, municipal commissioner who also heads the tree authority, said, “Proper process was followed before passing the proposal.”

