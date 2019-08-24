FYJC admissions: 531 apply for seats in special round

mumbai

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 00:28 IST

Even as the education department conducted four merit-based rounds for first year junior college(FYJC) admissions, 531 students scoring 80% and above applied for a seat in the first phase of admissions in the first-come first-served(FCFS) round that concluded on Thursday.

A total of 390 students confirmed their admissions by Thursday afternoon. Principals said that despite having a good score, some students wait to get a college that they might have missed by a thin margin. “Those who have applied in this round might have either cancelled their admission or would have preferred waiting for a better college. There are many who wait till the end hoping to get the college of their choice,” said Ashok Wadia, principal Jai Hind College, Churchgate.

Prominent minority colleges like KC, Jai Hind and Mithibai got students in the FCFS rounds after their quota seats were surrendered in the general pool after three rounds. Over 1.04 lakh seats still remain vacant in MMR after the first FCFS round. Currently, 28,413 quota seats still lie vacant of which 14,286 are from the minority quota. “Students who pass their Class 10 supplementary exams will apply for admissions after the results come out. But this would still keep a huge number of seats vacant,” said an education department official.

This year, 38,140 students with 80% and above scores applied for a junior college seat in MMR. With the overall results of Class 10 seeing a 10% dip from 2018, the education department had allowed 98 prominent colleges in the region to increase their intake by 5-8%. “While we got admissions for Commerce and Arts, there are more vacancies in Science as students from the stream prefer a nearby junior college so they can prepare for entrance exams,” said a principal.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 00:28 IST