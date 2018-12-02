Good, but not practical: CM Fadnavis rules out idea of CEO to govern Mumbai

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said appointing a chief executive officer (CEO) to handle governance of Mumbai by bringing different government agencies under one umbrella is a good idea, but not viable in a democratic set-up.

“While it is a great idea, it is not doable in a democratic set-up. However, the state government’s war-room is doing that role by bringing all stakeholders under one roof. Decisions on major infrastructure projects have to be taken on the same day,” Fadnavis said. The chief minister made the comments while addressing stakeholders at the ‘Mumbai 2.0’ conclave — organised by the Maharashtra government and Project Mumbai Trust to discuss what lies ahead for the city.

For a long time, there have been demands for a CEO for Mumbai as there is no one agency that can handle the governance of the city. Various state and central government agencies handle different functions such as infrastructure-building and maintenance, public transport, local governance and urban planning.

The government’s ambitious projects like the coastal road, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and all metro corridors were discussed at the event.

Taking a dig at the previous Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) government, Fadnavis said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government has facilitated major infrastructure projects of the city in four years, which were pending for two decades.

“All the infrastructure projects happening in Mumbai now were not conceived by our government. Most of them were planned 20 years ago. It’s amazing that a project like MTHL was written about even in 2003 but nothing happened after that,” Fadnavis said.

The chief minister said the first Metro for the city — Metro-1 (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar) — was built in 10 years under the previous government. “We approved detailed project reports in three months, gave bids and finalised contractors in no time. We have approved metros of 250km in length,” he said.

Fadnavis said that all these years, Mumbai lost out to metros like Delhi where there was a major infrastructure boom in the early 2000s.

He also said that work on the long-pending Dharavi redevelopment project will begin in three or four months.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 08:27 IST