Home / Mumbai News / JEE Main to be held in May last week

JEE Main to be held in May last week

mumbai Updated: Mar 31, 2020 18:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The second phase of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will be held in the last week of May, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday.

The exam was to be held between April 5 and 11. As per a statement released by NTA, the next possible dates will be announced only after April 15. About 9 lakh students have registered for this exam.

“Exact dates for the exam will be announced after assessing the situation in the coming weeks. Accordingly, the admit cards for the examination will now be released post April 15, based on the circumstances,” read the statement.

Since 2018, JEE Main has been conducted twice a year and while the first phase of the exam was conducted in January 2020, the second phase was scheduled for April 2020. 

JEE Main is the entry test to the JEE Advanced examinations, which help students opt for seats in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other technical institutes.

This decision implies that JEE Advanced too will be delayed this year, hinting at a delay in admissions to engineering institutes across the country.

