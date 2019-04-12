Jet Airways operates only 26 flights from Mumbai on Thursday

Debt-ridden Jet Airways operated 14 aircraft across the country and 26 flights (12 arrivals and 14 departures) from Mumbai on Thursday. More than 85% of its aircraft were grounded due to non-payment of lease.

A list available with HT shows that Mumbai-Delhi and Mumbai-Ahmedabad were the most affected domestic flights in terms of cancellations. Among the cancelled international departure flights was a Singapore-bound flight. On Thursday evening, Singapore’s Changi Airport informed its passengers on Twitter that Jet Airways had suspended its flight operations to and from Singapore till further notice. Despite repeated attempts, Jet Airways did not respond to HT.

The airline continues to operate flights to some international destinations like London, Madrid, Paris, Amsterdam and domestic destinations like Goa, Chennai, Amritsar, Bangalore and Aurangabad. Jet Airways originally had 119 aircraft, which has now shrunk to 14, including eight wide-body aircraft (used for international flight operations) and six narrow-body aircraft. According to government rules, an airline must have at least 20 aircraft to operate international operations. Senior officials from Directorate General of Civil Aviation said they may intervene in the matter to question the airline on the status of their aircraft.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 00:31 IST