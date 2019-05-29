KDMC postpones repair work on Dombivli’s road overbridge

The road overbridge at Dombivli was supposed to be shut for repair work on Monday, but Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has decided against closing it.

“We suggested that the bridge remain open for traffic to carry out minor repair work. We cannot close the bridge, as it will lead to major congestion in the city,” said KDMC commissioner Govind Bodke.

The road overbridge connecting east to west was declared dangerous by IIT-Bombay after an audit. Officials from KDMC, Central Railway (CR) and traffic police met to discuss how to carry out the repair work without disrupting traffic movement.

A CR official said, “KDMC and railways have decided to repair the bridge as the audit report has declared the bridge dangerous. However, we are yet to finalise the action plan. It will be finalised in another meeting.”

The next meeting will include IIT experts to decide how carry out the repair work by keeping the bridge open for light vehicles.

On May 20, the CR sent a notice to the civic body asking it to shut the bridge from May 27. “Railway should have involved the civic body in the audit so that our engineers could have given suggestions. After discussing the audit report, we decided to divide the repair work between the railways and KDMC,” added Bodke.

He added that if the bridge needs to be shut for repair works, they have suggested the railways to open the level crossing at Thakurli station to ensure a smooth traffic. As part of the repair work, the KDMC has decided to remove the footpath and additional asphalt to reduce the load on the bridge. Railways will carry out polymer treatment of the bridge.

