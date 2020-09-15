e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra orders probe into 2016 attack by BJP MP on ex-army man

Maharashtra orders probe into 2016 attack by BJP MP on ex-army man

The move came after the Congress, which is a part of the Maharashtra government, raised the issue as the BJP hit out at ruling Shiv Sena workers for allegedly assaulting former navy officer Madan Sharma last week for forwarding a post mocking the CM

mumbai Updated: Sep 15, 2020 12:49 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
         

The Maharashtra government has ordered a police probe against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Parliament member Unmesh Patil for allegedly assaulting a retired army man in 2016.

“In 2016, the then BJP legislator and his accomplices had attacked former army man Sonu Mahajan. The then BJP Government did not give him justice. Since I have received various petitions in this regard, I have asked the Police officials to investigate this matter,” tweeted Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The move came after the Congress, which is a part of the Maharashtra government, on Sunday raised the issue as the BJP hit out at ruling Shiv Sena workers for allegedly assaulting former navy officer Madan Sharma last week for forwarding a social media post mocking chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mahajan was assaulted in Maharashtra’s Chalisgaon when Patil was an assembly member.

The BJP called the probe against Patil an act of revenge. “They can open any case and get it investigated as this is their right. But then, why were these people silent from 2016 when this incident occurred,” said BJP spokesman Madhav Bhandari. “The problem is that the state government has failed on all fronts and hence is indulging in the politics of vengeance.”

The BJP last week called the attack on Sharma “state-sponsored terrorism” and Union defence minister Rajnath Singh even spoke to him.

The Shiv Sena has distanced itself from the attack saying it is not right to drag the party into this issue. “The workers did not take permission from us. However, at the same time, it was wrong to provoke people as they have high respect for their leaders,” said Shiv Sena lawmaker Sanjay Raut.

tags
top news
Battle against Covid-19 far from over: Harsh Vardhan in Parliament
Battle against Covid-19 far from over: Harsh Vardhan in Parliament
Cong gives adjournment notice in Parliament over ‘Chinese surveillance’
Cong gives adjournment notice in Parliament over ‘Chinese surveillance’
‘Politically-sophisticated’ bid to influence Delhi polls on FB: Ex employee
‘Politically-sophisticated’ bid to influence Delhi polls on FB: Ex employee
‘Out of control’: Kangana Ranaut, slammed by Jaya Bachchan, gets it from Sena again
‘Out of control’: Kangana Ranaut, slammed by Jaya Bachchan, gets it from Sena again
Girl, 16, raped and blackmailed for 2 years. Cops say she was his 7th victim
Girl, 16, raped and blackmailed for 2 years. Cops say she was his 7th victim
CBI raids former J&K minister Lal Singh’s premises in Rajbagh, Kathua
CBI raids former J&K minister Lal Singh’s premises in Rajbagh, Kathua
Sushant case: Viscera report to be ready after September 17, will be tested for drugs
Sushant case: Viscera report to be ready after September 17, will be tested for drugs
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In