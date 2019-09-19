Major roads in Panvel will get ₹13-crore makeover

mumbai

Panvel City Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) has approved a budget of ₹13 crore to concretise pothole-ridden roads, widen a few roads and lay new roads if the need arises. The work will begin soon after monsoon.

Along with the concretisation work, the work to lay sewer line, install streetlights and build footpath will also be taken up. Concretisation work will majorly cover the roads in wards 17, 18 and 19, including the road leading from Amardham to Lokhandi Pada will be widened.

The decision was taken up after Opposition leader Pritam Mhatre and other members stressed on the need to concretise roads. “The battered roads across the city have taken a toll on commuters and are also affecting businesses. We demanded that important roads in the city be concretised. Now that the budget has been approved, we hope that work will start soon,” said Mhatre.

The roads from Shiv Shambhu chowk to Panchratna Hotel, MTNL Road, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Swami Nityanand Road, ONGC Colony to the PCMC headquarters and Amardhan to Savarkar Chowk are some of the roads that are in a bad condition.

Sanjay Katekar, city engineer, PCMC, said, “The work tender will be floated soon and accordingly concretisation and other work will start. A separate amount has been set aside for each road.”

“The roads in Panvel are in bad shape since the start of monsoon. Few roads have also turned into kaccha road because of muck and water. Concretisation would take time but till then we will have to deal with bad roads,” said Katekar.

Commuters have been complaining about the problem, which has worsened during monsoon.

“We get late for work. The maintenance cost of our vehicles increases and the bumpy ride leads to health issues. The roads across the node are in a pathetic condition and the civic body took a long time to wake up to the problem and come up with a solution,” Sunil Pujari, 38, a resident of New Panvel.

