Accused in Punjab VHP leader's murder case, Sonu Barnala deported to India, arrested by NIA

Accused in Punjab Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar's murder, NIA on Thursday arrested Harwinder Kumar, alias Sonu Barnala, after he was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The UAE authorities handed over Sonu Barnala to Indian agencies on June 19, 2026. (Photo for representation) (Pexels)

Announcing the major breakthrough, the ministry of home affairs on Thursday said that Prabhakar was shot dead by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in a bid to create a communal unrest ‘at the behest of its Pakistan-based chief, Wadhawa Singh, alias Babbar.’

Barnala was involved in providing logistical support and financing to the perpetrators and had been wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the government said in a statement.

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A Red Corner Notice was issued against UAE-based Barnala on April 17, 2026, the ministry said, adding that Barnala was handed over to the Indian authorities by the UAE on June 19, 2026 following a request from India. “Under Prime Minister Modi Ji's vision of zero tolerance against terror, the Ministry of Home Affairs has launched the PRAHAAR initiative, under which the deportation of terrorists to India has been expedited,” the statement added.