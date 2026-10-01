Accused in Punjab VHP leader's murder case, Sonu Barnala deported to India, arrested by NIA
Sonu Barnala is reportedly accused of providing logistical support and financing the perpetrators in connection with VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar's murder.
Accused in Punjab Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar's murder, NIA on Thursday arrested Harwinder Kumar, alias Sonu Barnala, after he was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Announcing the major breakthrough, the ministry of home affairs on Thursday said that Prabhakar was shot dead by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in a bid to create a communal unrest ‘at the behest of its Pakistan-based chief, Wadhawa Singh, alias Babbar.’
Barnala was involved in providing logistical support and financing to the perpetrators and had been wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the government said in a statement.
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A Red Corner Notice was issued against UAE-based Barnala on April 17, 2026, the ministry said, adding that Barnala was handed over to the Indian authorities by the UAE on June 19, 2026 following a request from India. “Under Prime Minister Modi Ji's vision of zero tolerance against terror, the Ministry of Home Affairs has launched the PRAHAAR initiative, under which the deportation of terrorists to India has been expedited,” the statement added.
Barnala was deported from the UAE to India on October 1, 2026 after ‘vigorous diplomatic efforts’. The NIA arrested him at the Indira Gandhi International Airport upon his arrival from the UAE on Thursday. He will be produced before the Special NIA Court for further legal proceedings.
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On August 13, the NIA arrested another UAE-based accused, Manveer Ram, who was allegedly involved in supplying weapons used in Prabhakar's killing. He was intercepted at the Amritsar airport and subsequently arrested by the NIA.
The probe so far has revealed that the conspiracy to eliminate Prabhakar was allegedly hatched by Germany-based BKI operatives Harjit Singh, alias, Laddi, and Kulbeer Singh, alias Sidhu.
Sonu Barnala's role in Vikas Prabhakar's murder
Investigation also found that Barnala played a crucial role as a logistics provider and financer for the BKI operatives based abroad. He acted as a recruiter and handler, arranged weapons and facilitated their delivery to the shooters involved in Prabhakar's murder. He also received and transferred terror funds in connection with the conspiracy, acting on the directions of Laddi and Sidhu.
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