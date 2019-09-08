Man, who killed wife, arrested after 12 years
Suresh Sanjeev Shetty, the accused, used to live in a slum in Majiwada, Thane. The police said that on February 20, 2007, he killed his wife Meena Shetty, 30, after a fight.mumbai Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:45 IST
Twelve years after a man allegedly killed his wife and fled the city, Thane police nabbed the 42-year-old man in Karnataka on Friday.
Suresh Sanjeev Shetty, the accused, used to live in a slum in Majiwada, Thane.
The police said that on February 20, 2007, he killed his wife Meena Shetty, 30, after a fight.
“He burnt her body by pouring kerosene on her at his home and fled the city,” said a police officer from Kapurbawdi police station, Thane.
He had been absconding since then. Nitin Thakre, senior inspector, said, “The couple had frequent fights over the accused’s drinking habit. Acting on a tip-off, we caught him from Jayanagar in Bengaluru. He has been handed over to Kapurbawdi police.”
Shetty was charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code.
