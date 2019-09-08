e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 08, 2019

Man, who killed wife, arrested after 12 years

Suresh Sanjeev Shetty, the accused, used to live in a slum in Majiwada, Thane. The police said that on February 20, 2007, he killed his wife Meena Shetty, 30, after a fight.

mumbai Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:45 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Thane
Twelve years after a man allegedly killed his wife and fled the city, Thane police nabbed the 42-year-old man in Karnataka on Friday.
Twelve years after a man allegedly killed his wife and fled the city, Thane police nabbed the 42-year-old man in Karnataka on Friday. (HT File (Representative Image))
         

Twelve years after a man allegedly killed his wife and fled the city, Thane police nabbed the 42-year-old man in Karnataka on Friday.

Suresh Sanjeev Shetty, the accused, used to live in a slum in Majiwada, Thane.

The police said that on February 20, 2007, he killed his wife Meena Shetty, 30, after a fight.

“He burnt her body by pouring kerosene on her at his home and fled the city,” said a police officer from Kapurbawdi police station, Thane.

He had been absconding since then. Nitin Thakre, senior inspector, said, “The couple had frequent fights over the accused’s drinking habit. Acting on a tip-off, we caught him from Jayanagar in Bengaluru. He has been handed over to Kapurbawdi police.”

Shetty was charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 01:06 IST

tags
more from mumbai
trending topics
Chandrayaan 2Reliance Jio FiberHTLS 2019Virat KohliChhichhore reviewDeepika PadukoneAmitabh BachchanSteve SmithShahid KapoorAnti-terror lawUPSC recruitmentPriyanka ChopraChandigarh-Kochuvalli Express FireChandrayaan 2 Moon Landing
top news
    latest news
      don't miss