Mumbai hit-and-run: Police crack down on rash drivers

The Marine Drive police are conducting a massive drive to nab rash motorists between 4.15am and 7.15am. The police decided to begin with the drive on Monday, after a 59-year-old businessman, Ashwin Jain, was killed on the morning of September 17 when he went for a walk on the Marine Drive promenade.

Police said the stretch where Jain was run over, was vulnerable to accidents due to reckless drivers.

Vilas Gangawane, senior police inspector of Marine Drive police station, “The most vulnerable spots are Mafatlal Park and BD Somani junction. We stationed two teams at these spots.”

In the past three months, two women and a senior citizen were also run over at the spots the police are conducting the drive.

Gangawane said on Monday, eight men between the age of 18 and 30 years were booked for rash and negligent driving, while 32 bikers were penalised for riding without helmets.

The police also penalised 11 others for offences like lane cutting and signal jumping etc. Gangawane said that the more than 10 officers will be stationed at different spots on Marine Drive.

“To curb these accidents, we decided to start nakabandis at the spots, especially in the morning when many go for walking and jogging on the promenade. The traffic on the road is smooth during this time, giving motorists an opportunity to drive recklessly,” he said.

“We had to rely on the CCTVs in the area to identify the vehicle involved in the accident. To curb these accidents, we have decided to start nakabandis at the spots especially during morning hours when there is a crowd of morning walkers on the promenade and less traffic on the road which gives the drivers a chance to speed and drive recklessly,” added Gangawane.

Jain, a Kalbadevi resident, was run over by a speeding car at Marine Drive, when he had been for morning walk. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment. Three days later, police arrested Shoan Cameron, 21, from Malad through CCTV footages.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 01:14 IST