Mumbai rains Live: Traffic hit, cars crushed as wall collapses in Wadala
Mumbai rains will continue to batter the city on Monday according to IMD weather report. Several areas witnessed traffic snarls due to heavy waterlogging, local trains running late.
2:07 PM IST
2:01 PM IST
1:02 PM IST
12:58 PM IST
12:28 PM IST
12:23 PM IST
12:16 PM IST
11:48 AM IST
11:05 AM IST
10:30 AM IST
9:58 AM IST
9:36 AM IST
9:05 AM IST
8:50 AM IST
8:32 AM IST
8:26 AM IST
Heavy rains in Mumbai on Monday battered the city as several areas witnessed traffic snarls, flooding and train delays during morning rush hours.
The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai office has said heavy rainfall will continue in some parts of the city and its suburbs after similar conditions over the weekend.
Waterlogging is expected in several areas including Malabar Hill, Hindmata, Dharavi, Byculla, Dadar TT, Kabutarkhana at Dadar, King Circle, Nagpada, Santacruz (East) and Marol Maroshi, Andheri subway, among others.
The Western Railway also said trains have been delayed due to low visibility in some areas because of the rains. All mail express trains are expected to reach late at Bandra Terminus, Dadar Terminus and Mumbai Central due to the heavy rain between Virar and Surat.
Teenager dies as wall collapses in Thane
Kiran Ghaywat, 15, died after a portion of a wall of a sewerage treatment plant at Vadolgaon, near Ulhasnagar in Thane district, collapsed on their house late last night
Navi Mumbai receives 38mm rainfall
38.83 mm rainfall has been recorded in Navi Mumbai from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm.
IMD forecast for the next 24 hours
Continuous rain/thundershowers likely to occur in city and suburbs with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places.
Several trains rescheduled
Departure timings of Dadar-Ajmer Express, Mumbai Central -Ahmedabad Double Decker Express, Mumbai Central -Ahmedabad Karnavati Express and Bandra Terminus -Bikaner Express have been rescheduled, tweets Western Railway.
18-year-old boy dies in Malad
Nagendra Nagarjun, an 18-year-old boy, fell into a manhole near Evershine Nagar in Malad (west) and drowned on Monday morning. He was pulled out and taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead
Waterlogging reported in different parts of the city
Heavy waterlogging reported at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai, Ulwe Belapur internal road, SV road.
No disruption on Western Railway suburban section
No disruption in running of trains on Western Railway suburban section despite of heavy rains, meanwhile Central Railway trains running 15-20 minutes late.
Khar subway re-opens
Milan subway and Khar subway open for commuters now. However traffic is moving slow due to water logging.
Traffic restored between Bhilad and Sanjan railway line.
Traffic has been started at 10 kmph in view of safety on affected UP line between Bhilad & Sanjan. Now both the lines working in this section.
Movement of UP trains 12954,12922, 59038,22956, 12009 & 22953 have been started towards Mumbai from the respective stns where they were regulated due to flooding bet Bhilad & Sanjan. @drmbct #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/2fqkYjKUnu— Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 25, 2018
Traffic affected at many places
Traffic closed at Khar subway, Santacruz division due to water logging, it has been diverted to Link Road, tweets Mumbai Police. Traffic was also affected at Khar, Malad and Andheri subway due to waterlogging and authorities diverted routes at Sion, Powai, Chembur, Milan Subway.
Wall collapses in Wadala
There is a wall collapse at Lloyd estate in Antop hill, Wadala. Several cars damaged, no injuries reported.
Two dead, several injured after tree falls at MG road
Two people died, five were injured after a tree fell on them at MG road due to heavy rains, reports ANI.
Waterlogging in several areas
Water logging in parts of Goregaon, Kandivali, Sion, Malad, Khar and Kurla.
Suburban trains at least 15-20 minute late on Western Railway and Central Railway
There is slight delay due to low visibility in some areas due to rains, says Western Railway. Due to heavy rain between Virar and Surat all Mail Express trains arriving at Bandra Terminus , Dadar Terminus and Mumbai central are expected to be arrived late.
IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains
Colaba recorded 90 mm and Santacruz recorded 195 mm of rain at 5.30 am; Heavy to very heavy rain to continue, says Indian Meteorological Department.
Local train services affected on the western railway
Local train services on the western railway during the morning peak hour are operating with a delay of 20 minutes.
Due to very heavy rains, UP line between Bhilad & Sanjan in Mumbai Division is affected from 7.45 am. Single line working is being planned through Down line (for UP trains too). #WRUpdates @drmbct— Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 25, 2018