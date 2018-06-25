Mumbai rains Live: Traffic hit, cars crushed as wall collapses in Wadala

Heavy rains in Mumbai on Monday battered the city as several areas witnessed traffic snarls, flooding and train delays during morning rush hours.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai office has said heavy rainfall will continue in some parts of the city and its suburbs after similar conditions over the weekend.

Waterlogging is expected in several areas including Malabar Hill, Hindmata, Dharavi, Byculla, Dadar TT, Kabutarkhana at Dadar, King Circle, Nagpada, Santacruz (East) and Marol Maroshi, Andheri subway, among others.

The Western Railway also said trains have been delayed due to low visibility in some areas because of the rains. All mail express trains are expected to reach late at Bandra Terminus, Dadar Terminus and Mumbai Central due to the heavy rain between Virar and Surat.

2:07 PM IST Teenager dies as wall collapses in Thane Kiran Ghaywat, 15, died after a portion of a wall of a sewerage treatment plant at Vadolgaon, near Ulhasnagar in Thane district, collapsed on their house late last night





2:01 PM IST Navi Mumbai receives 38mm rainfall 38.83 mm rainfall has been recorded in Navi Mumbai from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm.





1:02 PM IST IMD forecast for the next 24 hours Continuous rain/thundershowers likely to occur in city and suburbs with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places.





12:58 PM IST Several trains rescheduled Departure timings of Dadar-Ajmer Express, Mumbai Central -Ahmedabad Double Decker Express, Mumbai Central -Ahmedabad Karnavati Express and Bandra Terminus -Bikaner Express have been rescheduled, tweets Western Railway.





12:28 PM IST 18-year-old boy dies in Malad Nagendra Nagarjun, an 18-year-old boy, fell into a manhole near Evershine Nagar in Malad (west) and drowned on Monday morning. He was pulled out and taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead





12:23 PM IST Waterlogging reported in different parts of the city Heavy waterlogging reported at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai, Ulwe Belapur internal road, SV road. Waterlogging at SV road in Bandra. (HT Photo)





12:16 PM IST No disruption on Western Railway suburban section No disruption in running of trains on Western Railway suburban section despite of heavy rains, meanwhile Central Railway trains running 15-20 minutes late.





11:48 AM IST Khar subway re-opens Milan subway and Khar subway open for commuters now. However traffic is moving slow due to water logging.





11:05 AM IST Traffic restored between Bhilad and Sanjan railway line. Traffic has been started at 10 kmph in view of safety on affected UP line between Bhilad & Sanjan. Now both the lines working in this section. Movement of UP trains 12954,12922, 59038,22956, 12009 & 22953 have been started towards Mumbai from the respective stns where they were regulated due to flooding bet Bhilad & Sanjan. @drmbct #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/2fqkYjKUnu — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 25, 2018





10:30 AM IST Traffic affected at many places Traffic closed at Khar subway, Santacruz division due to water logging, it has been diverted to Link Road, tweets Mumbai Police. Traffic was also affected at Khar, Malad and Andheri subway due to waterlogging and authorities diverted routes at Sion, Powai, Chembur, Milan Subway.





9:58 AM IST Wall collapses in Wadala There is a wall collapse at Lloyd estate in Antop hill, Wadala. Several cars damaged, no injuries reported. Wall collapsed at construction site in Wadala. (HT Photo)





9:36 AM IST Two dead, several injured after tree falls at MG road Two people died, five were injured after a tree fell on them at MG road due to heavy rains, reports ANI.





9:05 AM IST Waterlogging in several areas Water logging in parts of Goregaon, Kandivali, Sion, Malad, Khar and Kurla. Water-logged at Saha road, Andheri east. (HT Photo)





8:50 AM IST Suburban trains at least 15-20 minute late on Western Railway and Central Railway There is slight delay due to low visibility in some areas due to rains, says Western Railway. Due to heavy rain between Virar and Surat all Mail Express trains arriving at Bandra Terminus , Dadar Terminus and Mumbai central are expected to be arrived late. Sion railway station. (HT Photo)





8:32 AM IST IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains Colaba recorded 90 mm and Santacruz recorded 195 mm of rain at 5.30 am; Heavy to very heavy rain to continue, says Indian Meteorological Department.



