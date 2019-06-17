Mumbai’s first 250-m test track functional at Tardeo RTO

The city’s first 250-metre concrete test track at the regional transport office (RTO) in Tardeo is almost complete. The track will be used to conduct brake tests on commercial vehicles like taxis, buses, and trucks.

Brake test is part of an annual fitness test, which is conducted to certify that the vehicle is roadworthy.

Till now, vehicles were sent for the fitness test to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport’s (BEST) Anik depot in Sion, where they were additionally charged between ₹50 and ₹100, depending on the type of vehicle.

Soon, around 4 lakh commercial vehicles registered at the Tardeo RTO, which has jurisdiction of the entire island city, will undergo testing at the new track.

The six-metre-wide concrete track is the first brake test track in Mumbai. The remaining three RTO offices at Wadala, Andheri, and Borivli still conduct brake tests, either on the open road at Aarey Colony or at Anik depot. Some vehicles had to go to the RTO at Navi Mumbai for the test.

A senior RTO official said the state-owned transport undertaking — Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) — has constructed the test track at a cost of ₹1.42 crore. “Only the work of side barricades is pending, but we have already started conducting brakes tests this week,” the officer said.

The test track work faced multiple delays as the RTO was awaiting permission to cut trees to create the track. The issue was challenged in the HC.

“Initially, it was estimated that 30 trees will need to be cut for the track, but we brought down the number to three,” said the officer. He added that they have also planted 15 trees, though they were asked to plant only 10.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 00:05 IST