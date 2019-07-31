Mumbai’s Government Law College cancels re-test for practicals, orals

mumbai

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 00:26 IST

In the academic year of 2019-2020, practical examinations and viva voce will only be conducted once at the Government Law College (GLC). The college issued a notice to this effect last week. Earlier this year, GLC was embroiled in controversy when it refused to conduct re-tests and the University of Mumbai (MU) had to intervene.

In a notice issued last week, GLC said it would not conduct any re-examination for students who failed tests or were absent without “justifiable” reasons. Students of three- and five-year LLB courses, including those admitted to the first year of these programmes this year, must sign an undertaking to acknowledge this examination policy.

Practical examinations are internal tests conducted by MU-affiliated law colleges at the end of every year of the three-year of LLB course and third, fourth and fifth years of five-year LLB programmes, to evaluate the students’ practical knowledge. Students are required to clear these tests in order to appear for theory papers and advance to the next year. Those who fail stand to lose an academic year.

Several students are unhappy with GLC’s examination policy. “Despite clear instructions from the university, the college has issued this notice. It’s against the spirit of varsity’s directive. It seems that the decision has been made with bad intent,” said a student.

In May, GLC’s refusal to conduct a re-test for approximately 270 students who had failed the practical examination led to an agitation on campus. Following a request from students, MU directed the college to conduct a re-test for those who had failed. MU’s board of studies (BoS) for law found varsity rules do not prohibit GLC from conducting re-examinations in such cases.

A member of MU’s board of studies (BoS) for law said that the college has the right to restrict the number of attempts for practical tests. “Last time, the university had told the college to announce its decision to not conduct re-test at the beginning of the academic year, which is what it has done now,” said the member.

GLC principal Suvarna Keole could did not respond despite repeated requests for a comment.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 00:26 IST