Mumbai’s suburban trains back on track after more than 46 hours

mumbai

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:53 IST

Central Railway resumed its local train services in Mumbai fully on Tuesday after more than 46 hours but cancelled five outstation trains after heavy rains hit the city and its suburbs.

Train services between Badlapur and Karjat railway stations were started on Tuesday morning. Services between Karjat and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) resumed at 5.53am.

However, outstation train movement between Mumbai and Pune remained disrupted on Tuesday morning as well after a boulder fell on the tracks between Monkey Hill and Thakurwadi railway stations.

Heavy rainfall on Saturday evening had washed tracks near Shelu railway station of the Central Railway. This led to complete suspension of train services between Badlapur and Karjat railway stations.

“Laying of railway tracks and placing ballast near Shelu railway station was done. Signal and telecommunication equipment were also damaged as water near Ambernath was 18 inch above rail level on Saturday midnight. Work was completed and train services started on Tuesday early morning,” a senior Central Railway official said.

Due to water-logging on the tracks, Central Railway had also suspended train services between CSMT and Thane and Panvel railway stations for over 12 hours on Saturday.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 10:40 IST