Nair hospital staff films doctor while changing, held

mumbai Updated: Jan 02, 2020 01:12 IST
Suraj Ojha
Agripada police on Wednesday arrested a BYL Nair Hospital employee for allegedly filming a plastic surgeon in the changing room. The arrested accused, Vishal Sadafule works as a cleaner in the hospital.

On December 31, the 30-year-old doctor, a resident of Colaba, after winding up her work, went to the H-building’s female changing room at around 8pm. The complainant told the police, she spotted a mobile phone with the camera facing towards her. On checking, she found out that its video recording mode was on. She immediately ran out to check the owner of the handset and spotted Sadafule standing outside the room. “The woman alerted her superiors and reported the incident to the police,” said an officer.

Savlaram Agawne, senior inspector, said, “We have recorded the complainant’s statement and registered an FIR against Sadafule under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code. We are investigating the case.”

