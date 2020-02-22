Plaint against hawkers: Man threatens to kill activist

mumbai

Versova police on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly threatening an IT professional for complaining against illegal hawkers at Yari Road to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which acted against the hawkers.

The victim, identified as Atif Ansari, 40, is a member of Yari Road Bachao Association. The accused, Mohammad Ahmad Ajum Habibi Khan alias Baba, is a leader of local hawkers in Versova. According to police, Ansari lodged several complaints with civic officials against illegal hawkers, based on which BMC, with the help of police, initiated drives against such hawkers.

On Thursday evening, civic officials had taken action against the illegal hawkers in the area. Ansari told police that he and his two friends were standing near his building on Thursday, when he saw Baba coming towards him, carrying an iron rod in his hands. Baba came close to him and started an argument over his complaints against hawkers. He then flashed the iron rod in front of Ansari and said he will kill him.

Khan was arrested on Thursday and was produced before a court on Friday.