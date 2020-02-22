e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Plaint against hawkers: Man threatens to kill activist

Plaint against hawkers: Man threatens to kill activist

mumbai Updated: Feb 22, 2020 00:43 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Versova police on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly threatening an IT professional for complaining against illegal hawkers at Yari Road to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which acted against the hawkers.

The victim, identified as Atif Ansari, 40, is a member of Yari Road Bachao Association. The accused, Mohammad Ahmad Ajum Habibi Khan alias Baba, is a leader of local hawkers in Versova. According to police, Ansari lodged several complaints with civic officials against illegal hawkers, based on which BMC, with the help of police, initiated drives against such hawkers.

On Thursday evening, civic officials had taken action against the illegal hawkers in the area. Ansari told police that he and his two friends were standing near his building on Thursday, when he saw Baba coming towards him, carrying an iron rod in his hands. Baba came close to him and started an argument over his complaints against hawkers. He then flashed the iron rod in front of Ansari and said he will kill him.

Khan was arrested on Thursday and was produced before a court on Friday.

top news
Forcing opinion via disruption akin to terrorism: Kerala governor
Forcing opinion via disruption akin to terrorism: Kerala governor
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
MP revokes order setting sterilisation target notice to health workers
MP revokes order setting sterilisation target notice to health workers
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News