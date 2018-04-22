Revamped Bandra lake in Mumbai to greet residents by December

Strolling, jogging and sight-seeing around the 200-year-old Bandra lake, a grade-II heritage structure, will become a reality by December, if civic officials are to be believed.

To achieve this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun building a pathway around the lake, under phase two of the beautification project.

In the first phase completed in April 2016, the BMC had desilted the talao, and restored the railings, granite flooring and pathway.

The entire beautification project, which includes a walking path around the lake and a cantilevered bridge across it, will be completed at a cost of Rs6 crore by December.

An official of the garden department said the amenities would connect and provide access to the lake from all four sides.

Currently, one can walk only on one side and there is no connectivity between both sides. Several more facilities such as a bridge with glass railings have been planned.

The BMC’s garden department also wants to install LED lighting and aerators. “Greenery will be restored and the area will be guarded to keep away miscreants. This will also boost tourism as the lake is one of the prominent landmarks in Bandra,” said the official.

In addition, a mural of Swami Vivekananda will be created at the lake.

Although residents have welcomed the move, they are sceptical about the success of the project. Amol Kelkar, Bandra resident and activist, said, “The BMC fails to implement its plans every time. It will be a waste of money if there is no proper regulation and maintenance.”