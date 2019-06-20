School agrees to take in son of single parent after video goes viral

The Navi Mumbai education department on Wednesday reprimanded St Lawrence High School in Vashi, Navi Mumbai after a video of the principal denying admission to a 10-year-old boy as he was being raised by a single parent went viral on social media.

In response, the school has apologised to the parent, Sujata Mohite, 27, and agreed to give admission to her son.

“I [principal] have to state that Ms Sujata Mohite had approached me for admission of her ward and I have explained to her the procedures involved and the documents to be submitted. As there were no seats available for Std II, I could not grant the admission [earlier],” the letter issued by the school reads.

“I am really sorry for the mistake on my part, for saying [a] single parent [could not admit her child]. Further, I have to state that I am ready to grant admission to her ward after completing formalities of the school,” the letter further reads.

The issue came to light after the video, posted by Mohite, went viral on social media last week. She had tagged chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in the video. Union minister Smriti Irani took up the issue with the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry. Mohite had also lodged a complaint with the Navi Mumabi education department.

The complaint was made against the school and we have submitted a letter, reprimanding the school and warning against such actions in the future. The school has issued an apology and agreed to give the child admission,” said Sandeep Sangwe, education officer, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, Sujata has refuted the claims of the school that there were no seats available. “In the letter, she [principal] is lying that there were no seats. How is there a new seat available now. Such a principal should be sacked. As far as admission is concerned, I am not convinced as they may trouble my son. I have already secured admission for him in another school under the same management.”

Tejinder Singh, an education activist from Kopar Khairane, who helped Mohite draft the complaint, said, “This is a big mistake on the part of the educational institution. Strong action should be taken against the school official so that nobody repeats such a mistake in the future.”

