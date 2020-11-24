Screening of passengers from Covid hotspots begins Wednesday in Mumbai, details are here

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 20:56 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start screening outstation train passengers for Covid-19 symptoms and begin spot testing at major railway stations that handle outstation trains in Mumbai from Wednesday as per Maharashtra government’s decision to screen incoming passengers from Delhi, NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa.

Mumbai civic body said it will start screening of passengers at railway stations such as Borivali, Dadar, Bandra Terminus, CST and Mumbai Central and test those who are found symptomatic. Those showing symptoms will be tested using rapid antigen kits.

This decision was taken after the state government made it compulsory to test citizens arriving from above mentioned places for Covid-19 at airports and railway stations including at land borders.

As per the latest guidelines, passengers travelling in flights from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report on landing at airports in Maharashtra. The test should have done 72 hours prior to the scheduled journey.

The civic body has also asked the Mumbai airport authorities to follow state government directives on testing domestic passengers.

The passengers travelling in trains from these destinations will have to produce negative report obtained 96 hours prior to journey on arrival. Passengers who do not have a negative test report will be screened and tested using antigen kits, if found to be symptomatic.

Further, people travelling by roads to Maharashtra, too, will have to undergo screening at the borders check posts. The people with symptoms will have to undergo antigen test.

If found positive travellers will be admitted to Covid centres and would have to bear the treatment cost.

According to BMC officials, they have informed all wards to be on alert where inbound outstation trains arrive. These include stations like Borivali, Andheri, Bandra Terminus, Dadar, Mumbai Central, CSTM, and Kurla Terminus.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We already have screening camps at airport and train stations. With this, we will also arrange for antigen kits testing at railway stations. However, patients will also be referred to laboratories, in case of crowding at railway stations.”