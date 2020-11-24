e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Screening of passengers from Covid hotspots begins Wednesday in Mumbai, details are here

Screening of passengers from Covid hotspots begins Wednesday in Mumbai, details are here

This decision was taken after the state government made it compulsory to test citizens arriving from current Covid hotspots in the country such as Delhi, NCR.

mumbai Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 20:56 IST
Mehul R Thakkar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Mehul R Thakkar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Screening and testing of passengers at major railway stations that receive trains from Covid-19 hotspots will begin in Maharashtra.
Screening and testing of passengers at major railway stations that receive trains from Covid-19 hotspots will begin in Maharashtra.(ANI Photo)
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start screening outstation train passengers for Covid-19 symptoms and begin spot testing at major railway stations that handle outstation trains in Mumbai from Wednesday as per Maharashtra government’s decision to screen incoming passengers from Delhi, NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa.

Mumbai civic body said it will start screening of passengers at railway stations such as Borivali, Dadar, Bandra Terminus, CST and Mumbai Central and test those who are found symptomatic. Those showing symptoms will be tested using rapid antigen kits.

This decision was taken after the state government made it compulsory to test citizens arriving from above mentioned places for Covid-19 at airports and railway stations including at land borders.

As per the latest guidelines, passengers travelling in flights from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report on landing at airports in Maharashtra. The test should have done 72 hours prior to the scheduled journey.

Also Read: Centre asks CMs to form vaccination panel, identify the vulnerable. Most say they are ready

The civic body has also asked the Mumbai airport authorities to follow state government directives on testing domestic passengers.

The passengers travelling in trains from these destinations will have to produce negative report obtained 96 hours prior to journey on arrival. Passengers who do not have a negative test report will be screened and tested using antigen kits, if found to be symptomatic.

Also Read: SC adjourns for two weeks Arnab Goswami’s plea against privilege notice

Further, people travelling by roads to Maharashtra, too, will have to undergo screening at the borders check posts. The people with symptoms will have to undergo antigen test.

If found positive travellers will be admitted to Covid centres and would have to bear the treatment cost.

According to BMC officials, they have informed all wards to be on alert where inbound outstation trains arrive. These include stations like Borivali, Andheri, Bandra Terminus, Dadar, Mumbai Central, CSTM, and Kurla Terminus.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We already have screening camps at airport and train stations. With this, we will also arrange for antigen kits testing at railway stations. However, patients will also be referred to laboratories, in case of crowding at railway stations.”

tags
top news
Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot
SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot
UP govt brings ordinance against unlawful religious conversions
UP govt brings ordinance against unlawful religious conversions
Covid-19: Delhi graveyard running out of burial space as deaths rise
Covid-19: Delhi graveyard running out of burial space as deaths rise
Pakistan to bring all intelligence agencies under ISI control
Pakistan to bring all intelligence agencies under ISI control
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In