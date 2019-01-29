Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea would not let ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna meet their daughter, says friend

Former media baron and key accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea, did not let her former husband Sanjeev Khanna meet their daughter Vidhie after the couple’s divorce, Khanna’s friend Balvinder Singh Dhami deposed before the special central bureau of investigation (CBI) court on Monday.

After the couple separated, Dhami claimed that Indrani moved to her then partner Peter Mukerjea’s house with Vidhie and later married him.

“Sanjeev loved his daughter but Indrani would never allow him to meet Vidhie after she moved in . He would keep Vidhie’s doll on the chair and would hug her and cry in front of me,” Dhami told the court.

The prosecution examined Dhami as the 29th prosecution witness before the special CBI court in the Sheena Bora murder case. He was examined to prove that Khanna landed in the city on the day Indrani’s daughter Sheena was killed and stayed in a Bandra hotel.

Dhami told the court that in 2012 he was in Kolkata and Khanna was to come to Mumbai.

“On April 24, he had asked for my car. Accordingly, my driver Imtiyaz went to pick him up from the airport and dropped him at the hotel,” Dhami told the court.

When the prosecution questioned him about Indrani and Khanna’s relationship, he told the court that he knew the duo since their stay in Kolkata.

“Indrani wanted to open office in Mumbai. I said I will help them by sharing my office. It was a 50-50 profit-sharing offer in exchange for sharing my office space,” Dhami told the court.

He further stated that Indrani had come to Mumbai in 2001 or 2002 with Vidhie, who was only two years old then. He said Khanna joined them later. He further claimed that the three stayed at his house.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 09:21 IST