Home / Mumbai News / Staff tests Covid-19 positive, Mumbai Additional CP quarantined

Staff tests Covid-19 positive, Mumbai Additional CP quarantined

mumbai Updated: May 17, 2020 16:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
The personnel who tested positive told PTI he was asymptomatic but was asked to undergo the test by his superior.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

A Mumbai police additional commissioner was quarantined as a precautionary measure after his reader tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

The reader, an inspector rank officer, was detected with the virus on Tuesday after which he was admitted in Kolekalyan police hospital in Santa Cruz East.

“After the reader tested positive, four persons, including the additional commissioner and an inspector, have been quarantined for 14 days as a precautionary measure” the official said.

The personnel who tested positive told PTI he was asymptomatic but was asked to undergo the test by his superior.

“I was shocked when the report returned positive,” he said.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
